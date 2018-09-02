Cardinals to Retire La Russa's No. 10 Jersey

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are wasting no time honoring Tony La Russa, announcing they will retire their former manager's No. 10 later this month.

La Russa retired last fall after leading the franchise to a second World Series title in his 16 seasons. He left the game ranked third all time in managerial victories, trailing Connie Mack and John McGraw.

The jersey will be retired May 11 prior to the Cardinals' game against the Atlanta Braves.

La Russa's number will become the 12th retired by the Cardinals and first since Whitey Herzog's No. 24 in 2010, and they're the only managers who did not play for the team to have their uniform numbers retired.