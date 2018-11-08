Cardinals' Wainwright Reports for Elbow Rehab

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Adam Wainwright has reported to the St.Louis Cardinals' spring training for elbow rehab less than three weeks after undergoing reconstructive surgery.



The 20-game winner remains optimistic he'll be ready to go next spring.

Wainwright said Wednesday that the rotation will be fine without him. Kyle McClellan has been impressive in three spring starts and is likely to take Wainwright's spot.



Wainwright strained the elbow last fall and missed his final start, and said that may have been a warning signal. He speculated that may have blown out the elbow last fall if the Cardinals made the post-season and he had kept pitching.