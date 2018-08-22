Cardinals Waiting for Bats to Come Alive

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Six games in, the St. Louis Cardinals have yet to top three runs. Matt Holliday can't get back from his appendectomy soon enough.

With or without their cleanup man, St. Louis has scored only 15 runs and four regulars are batting below .200. That includes Albert Pujols, who grounded into three double plays for the first time in his career in the opener and is batting .182 with three RBIs.

The Cardinals open a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday. Both teams are 2-4.