Cardinals win Close-Call against Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Cardinals get the series win against the Nationals with a score of 7-6.

St. Louis scored all seven of its runs prior to the 7th inning, and Washington scored a pair of runs in the 5th and 6th innings.

The 7th inning is where the game became a nail-biter. The bases were loaded when Nationals Ryan Zimmerman hit a double to deep center, driving in three, and cutting the Cardinal's lead to two. The Nationals would later close within a run.

St. Louis, however, was able to hang onto its lead for the last two innings.

The Cardinals will be looking for another win in Detroit on Friday, September 7 at 6:10 p.m.