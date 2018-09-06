Cardinals win Close-Call against Nationals

10 hours 19 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 10:21:09 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Sports
By: Sarah Bush, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Cardinals get the series win against the Nationals with a score of 7-6.

St. Louis scored all seven of its runs prior to the 7th inning, and Washington scored a pair of runs in the 5th and 6th innings.

The 7th inning is where the game became a nail-biter. The bases were loaded when Nationals Ryan Zimmerman hit a double to deep center, driving in three, and cutting the Cardinal's lead to two. The Nationals would later close within a run.

St. Louis, however, was able to hang onto its lead for the last two innings.

The Cardinals will be looking for another win in Detroit on Friday, September 7 at 6:10 p.m. 

