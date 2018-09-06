Cardinals win Close-Call against Nationals
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Cardinals get the series win against the Nationals with a score of 7-6.
St. Louis scored all seven of its runs prior to the 7th inning, and Washington scored a pair of runs in the 5th and 6th innings.
The 7th inning is where the game became a nail-biter. The bases were loaded when Nationals Ryan Zimmerman hit a double to deep center, driving in three, and cutting the Cardinal's lead to two. The Nationals would later close within a run.
St. Louis, however, was able to hang onto its lead for the last two innings.
The Cardinals will be looking for another win in Detroit on Friday, September 7 at 6:10 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
in
Stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers found 13 years later. But the search continues for those responsible, FBI says
(CNN) -- A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
in
POINT LOOKOUT - The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A Columbia parking app that’s designed to make parking downtown a simpler process is causing frustration for some... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject a sewer extension that would have connected west... More >>
in
ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday. 40 law... More >>
in
SEDALIA – After serving more than 21 years in prison and nearly three years on parole, Jeffrey Mizanskey was able... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday. According to Jefferson City's city website... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a week and a half long trip in Hawaii, the Missouri Task Force One has returned. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens. The Missouri Better... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts,... More >>
in