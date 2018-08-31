Cardinals Win Game 1 of World Series

Rolen hit a solo homer in the second. In the third, Pujols connected on an opposite-field two-run home run to make it 4 to 1. Until that blast, Pujols had driven in just one run the entire postseason.

The Cards tacked on three more runs in the sixth when they knocked out Justin Verlander, who took the loss. He allowed seven runs on six hits even though he struck out eight.

Game Two is Sunday night in Motown. It's a matchup of former Yankee pitchers. Jeff Weaver goes for the Cardinals against 41 year-old lefty Kenny Rogers of the Tigers.