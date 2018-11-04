Cardinals Win Opener of NLDS

Jim Edmonds singled in a run in the fifth, and Yadier Molina hit a run-scoring single in the sixth, and that was all the Cardinals' ace needed for the victory. Carpenter struck out seven through six and one-third innings, allowing one run on Brian Giles' sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tyler Johnson entered the game with one out and two on in the seventh, and immediately loaded the bases by hitting Padres' pinch hitter Josh Bard. Johnson struck out the next batter, Mark Bellhorn, and forced Todd Walker to ground out to second to end the inning.

Adam Wainwright recorded the final four outs, including two strikeouts, for his first career playoff save.

Game Two of the division series is Thursday afternoon in San Diego, with Jeff Weaver starting for St. Louis against David Wells.