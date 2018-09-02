Cardinals win pivotal series against Rockies

DENVER - In a possible National League wild card game preview, the St. Louis Cardinals went to Denver and took two of three games from the Colorado Rockies this weekend.

On Friday, the Redbirds jumped on the Rockies early, as outfielder Tyler O’Neill and pitcher Miles Mikolas both blasted second inning home runs to power the Cards to a 7-5 win.

Ex - Cardinal Matt Holiday haunted the Redbirds Saturday with a tie breaking home run in the seventh inning that sparked Colorado to a 9-1 win.

With the Cardinals maintaining just a .5 game lead over three clubs, St. Louis had an obvious sense of urgency Sunday as a six run first inning provided all the offense they would need in a 12-3 series clinching win. NL MVP candidate Matt Carpenter doubled four times, twice in that six run first. Four hitters had two RBI’s for the Cardinals, as eight of the nine starters had a hit. St. Louis left hander Austin Gomber tossed six strong innings, allowing just one earned run. The win boosts the Cardinals up to a .5 game lead for the first wild card slot and a game and a half lead over Colorado for the second wild card spot. The Redbirds have a day off Monday before beginning a six game home stand Tuesday against Pittsburgh.