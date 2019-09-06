Cardinals win second in a row against Giants

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals hold on to their three game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central with a 1-0 win against the San Francisco Giants. St. Louis was particularly impressive in the field and on the mound in this low scoring win. Tommy Edman made a great play at third base in the top of the fourth with a bare handed throw to get the out at first. Another fielding highlight for the Cards came from center fielder Harrison Bader, who made a great diving catch to save a base hit in the top of the eighth. These highlight plays reflect the superb defense that the Cards have. They have the best fielding percentage in the MLB at .988. At the plate, Marcell Ozuna sent a solo shot to left field for St. Louis in the bottom of the sixth, the only run of the game.

On the mound Jack Flaherty had a great outing pitching 8 innings (a career high) allowing only one hit, no runs, and only one walk. He also got eight strikeouts earning the win. Carlos Martinez earned the save. Dereck Rodriguez (5-8) took the loss for the Giants.

The next game for St. Louis is against the Giants on Wednesday night at 6:45PM.