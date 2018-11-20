Cardinals World Series Trophy to Tour Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals fans still basking in the glow of the World Series will get a chance to see the championship trophy up close. U.S. Cellular is hosting a tour of the World Series trophy, with 53 stops starting Saturday and concluding April 7.

The tour will take the trophy to U.S. Cellular stores throughout Missouri, in parts of Illinois, and to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Cardinals won their 11th World Series in 2011, beating the Texas Rangers in seven games.

The first stop on the tour is Saturday, when the trophy will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular store on Delmar Boulevard on the University City Loop.

Here is a complete list of the tour dates: