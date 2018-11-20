Cardinals World Series Trophy to Tour Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals fans still basking in the glow of the World Series will get a chance to see the championship trophy up close. U.S. Cellular is hosting a tour of the World Series trophy, with 53 stops starting Saturday and concluding April 7.
The tour will take the trophy to U.S. Cellular stores throughout Missouri, in parts of Illinois, and to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Cardinals won their 11th World Series in 2011, beating the Texas Rangers in seven games.
The first stop on the tour is Saturday, when the trophy will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular store on Delmar Boulevard on the University City Loop.
Here is a complete list of the tour dates:
- Jan. 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6623 Delmar Boulevard, University City
- Jan. 9: 3 to 9 p.m. at 12270 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton
- Jan. 11: 3 to 7 p.m. at 2503 State Street, East St. Louis
- Jan. 12: 3 to 7 p.m. at 4624 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis
- Jan. 19: 3 to 7 p.m. at 9004 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John
- Jan. 20: 3 at 7 p.m. at 3825 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters
- Jan. 21: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2510 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis
- Jan. 24: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1837 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton
- Jan. 25: 3 to 7 p.m. at 213 North Stadium, Suite 101, Columbia, Mo.
- Jan. 26: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1922 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City
- Jan. 27: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1887 North Bluff Street, Fulton
- Jan. 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2703 East Broadway, Suite 141, Columbia, Mo.
- Feb. 2: 3 to 7 p.m. at 2609 East Seventh Street, Joplin
- Feb. 3: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1447 State Highway 248, Suite A, Branson
- Feb. 4: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1725 Gibson Avenue, West Plains
- Feb. 7: 3 to 7 p.m. at 8021 West Florissant Avenue, Suite A, Jennings
- Feb. 8: 3 to 7 p.m. at 4507A North Belt West Drive, Belleville
- Feb. 9: 3 to 7 p.m. at 33 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton
- Feb. 10: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1457 Bass Pro Drive, St. Charles
- Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3660 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh, Ill.
- Feb. 14: 3 to 7 p.m. at 201 South Bishop, Suite A, Rolla
- Feb. 15: 3 to 7 p.m. at 405 North State Street, Suite E, Desloge
- Feb. 17: 3 to 7 p.m. at 555 West Karsch Boulevard, Farmington
- Feb. 18: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3028 Phoenix Center Drive, Washington
- Feb. 22: 3 to 7 p.m. at 244 South Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, Ill.
- Feb. 23: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1700 Parkway Plaza, Normal, Ill.
- Feb. 24: 3 to 7 p.m. at 3119 Broadway Street, Quincy
- Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northgate Mall Decatur
- Feb. 28: 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Louis Mills Mall Hazelwood
- March 1: 3 to 7 p.m. at 654 Wesley Drive, Wood River
- March 2: 3 to 7 p.m. at South County Center, Mehlville
- March 3: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6091 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville
- March 6: 3 to 7 p.m. at 143 Lincoln Drive, Troy
- March 8: 3 to 7 p.m. at 4039 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis
- March 9: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1142 Collinsville Crossing, Collinsville
- March 10: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23 Clarkson Road, Ellisville
- March 14: 3 to 7 p.m. at 6703 East 41st Street, Tulsa, Okla.
- March 15: 3 to 7 p.m. at 7021 South Memorial, Tulsa, Okla.
- March 16: 3 to 7 p.m. at 7370 South Olympia Avenue West, Tulsa, Okla.
- March 17: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Driller Fest-ONEOK Field, 201 North Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, Okla.
- March 21: 3 to 7 p.m. at 2200 East Outer Road, Suite E, Moberly
- March 22: 3 to 7 p.m. at 611 North Missouri Street, Macon
- March 23: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1902 South Baltimore, Suite 101, Kirksville
- March 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3650 Stardust Drive, Suite C, Hannibal
- March 27: 3 to 7 p.m. at 5301 Carolina Drive, High Ridge
- March 28: 3 to 7 p.m. at 3481 Nameoki Road, Granite City
- March 29: 3 to 7 p.m. at 10708 West Florissant Avenue, Ferguson
- March 30: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1923 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville
- March 31: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8567 Watson Road, Suite E, Webster Groves
- April 3: 3 to 7 p.m. at 131 Twin City Drive, Crystal City
- April 5: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1819 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood
- April 6: 3 to 7 p.m. at 2500 Highway K, O'Fallon, Mo.
- April 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
in
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
in
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
in