Cards Clinch Central Division Championship

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals could clinch the National League Central Divsion championship Friday night with a win over the Cubs, or a Pittsburgh loss to Cincinnati. The highlights of the game sent the Redbirds to a promising post-season starting line.

In the bottom of the first, Yadier Molina doubled to the left, bringing Matt Holliday and Matt Adams home. Cards lead 2-0.



During the bottom of the third, David Freese homers one to right center. That's his ninth home run of the year and he brings the Cardinal lead to 4-0. In the bottom of the next inning, Matt Holliday would walk. Dioner Navarro threw it away to left, and Matt Carpenter scored on the throwing error.

Cards starting pitcher Lance Lynn had six consecutive strikeouts. The Cardinals are now NL Central champs, and will join post-season play as the league commences said play Tuesday, October 1st.

[Editor's note: this story has been edited to take out an incorrect reference to a grand slam]