Cards Closer To Playoffs On Wild Pitch

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Cardinals kept their faint wild-card hopes alive when Carlos Marmol forced home the tying run with a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Theriot with two outs in the ninth inning and followed with a game-ending wild pitch, giving St. Louis a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.



After losing consecutive games to the New York Mets and Cubs, the Cardinals began the day three games back of the wild-card leading Atlanta Braves. St. Louis plays the Cubs again Sunday, then closes with three games at Houston.



Jason Motte (5-2) got two outs for the win when St. Louis ended a string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.