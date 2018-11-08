Cards Drop Opener

In just two hours and 38 minutes, opening night's game came and went. But for Cardinals fans, opening day lasted much longer.

"It's unbelievable," said Cardinal fan Jim Bequette. "There's no place like this in the country."

"It's amazing. It's an electrifying experience," added fan Suzy Belcher. "It's not like any other sporting event in the country."

Last season's World Championship made this opening day extra sweet.

"You can really sense we're World Champions," said fan David Anderson. "Everybody's out, great weather. You can't even hope for an opening day better than this."

Pitching is the main concern for Cardinals' fans as the team defends their first title since 1982.

Ace Chris Carpenter didn't pitch like the 2005 Cy Young winner. Carpenter allowed five earned runs and nine hits in only six innings of work.

The offense was also stymied by New York southpaw Tom Glavine. The future Hall-of-Famer allowed just one run in six innings.

The Cardinals battle the Mets again Tuesday night. Kip Wells will make his St. Louis debut against veteran Orlando Hernandez.