Cards fall to Marlins, 6-3

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Mat Latos allowed two hits over three scoreless innings in his first appearance in a Miami Marlins' uniform, a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Acquired from Cincinnati in an offseason trade, Latos angered the Reds when he told Fox during spring training that the Reds rushed him back from knee and elbow injuries last season.

"As far as what happened, it's done and it's over with," Latos said. "Turn the page."

Latos struck out two and walked two, throwing 22 of 39 pitches for strikes.

Mike Morse singled in Dee Gordon in the first for his team-leading sixth RBI of the spring. Reid Brignac hit a three-run triple in the second that fell barely inside the left-field line and just out of reach of a diving Tommy Pham.