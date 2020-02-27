Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut

JUPITER, Fla.- The Cardinals had a rough day today out east as they took on the current World Series champions, the Washington Nationals.

After facing injury after injury the past few years, New Jersey native Alex Reyes made his first healthy start in what feels like ages for Cardinal fans.

With only 53 innings to his name since 2016, Reyes didn't exactly start off the year on the right foot as he only retired one of the five batters he faced while giving up two runs in the process.

St. Louis continued to lose this one 9-6 to fall to 1-2-1 so far out in Florida.

Spring training will continue for the Cardinals Wednesday at 12:05 P.M. at their home facility as they take on the Miami Marlins.