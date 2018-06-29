Cards hit 3 HRs, top Reds, move closer to playoffs

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tony Cruz hit a three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals connected three times, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 on Saturday night and moving closer to their fourth straight playoff berth.

The Cardinals cut their magic number to one for clinching a postseason berth. The magic number is six for their second NL Central title in a row.

Kolten Wong and Randal Grichuk also homered as St. Louis won for the seventh time in eight games.

Cincinnati has lost six in row and been outscored 30-8 in that stretch.

Jason Motte (1-0) needed just three pitches and one out to earn the win.

Mike Leake (11-13) took the loss.