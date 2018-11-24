Cards Late Rally Comes Up Short

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Garza pitched into the seventh inning for his fifth consecutive win and Alfonso Soriano homered again, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Garza allowed a season-high 10 hits in 6 2-3 innings, but held the NL's highest scoring offense to two runs while improving to 5-0 with a 1.24 ERA in his last six starts. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Jon Jay had four hits and Matt Adams went 2 for 4 for St. Louis, which had won six of seven, including a 3-2 victory in the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. Lance Lynn (11-4) was knocked out in the fifth inning in his second-shortest outing of the season.