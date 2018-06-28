Cards' Lynn Strong In 1st Start in Loss to Astros

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- St. Louis starter Lance Lynn retired the final eight batters he faced in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Lynn was destined for the bullpen when spring training opened. But the Cardinals said this week Lynn would be treated like a starter until Chris Carpenter shows he can return to the rotation.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Lynn made his major league debut in 2011, going 1-1 in 18 appearances (two starts) with a 3.12 ERA. He appeared in 10 postseason games and was 2-0. His two spring appearances before Wednesday came in relief.

Lynn allowed a pair of one-out singles in the first Wednesday before striking out Jack Cust and inducing a lazy fly ball from Jimmy Paredes. He cruised through his final two innings without allowing a base runner.