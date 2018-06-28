Cards Rest Most Regulars in Final Spring Tuneup

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals prospect Trevor Rosenthal pitched four perfect innings and the World Series champions rested most of their regulars Monday night in their final exhibition tuneup, a 3-2 victory over Double-A Springfield.

Ronny Gil, ticketed for Class-A Palm Beach and subbing for Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay, homered off Springfield reliever Keith Butler in the seventh, providing the difference.

The Cardinals open Wednesday night in Miami, the first regular-season game at the Marlins' new ballpark.

Matt Holliday and World Series MVP David Freese played four innings apiece, each getting two at-bats, and reliever Kyle McClellan thwarted a rally by inducing an inning-ending double play in the fifth, the only inning worked by a big league reliever.