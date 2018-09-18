Cards Still Without Franklin

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- It's been more than a week since Ryan Franklin last pitched and the St. Louis Cardinals seem to be doing fine without their deposed closer.

The 38-year-old Franklin has been idle since May 1 after blowing four of five save opportunities.

General manager John Mozeliak said it's important to get Franklin back into the mix at some point.

In the meantime, there appears to be plenty of options.

Eduardo Sanchez, a 22-year-old rookie right-hander with no previous major league experience, is 3 for 3 in save chances. Fernando Salas is also 3 for 3 after nailing down the final out with the bases loaded in a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.