Cards Take Rain Break

Cards take rain breakST.LOUIS - Rain postponed Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets at Busch Stadium. The game will be played Tuesday night at 7:19 p.m. The canellation will give the Cards an extra day to recover after the beating they recieved from the Mets on Sunday. It also gives each team's starters four days of rest. Jeff Weaver will pitch for St. Louis and Tom Glavine for New York. In game 4, New York beat St. Louis 12-5.