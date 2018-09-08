Cards Win First Playoff Game
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The theft of more than 20 firearms at a Fenton gun store last week was... More >>
COLUMBIA- The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host its 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows. ... More >>
MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night. In... More >>
FAIR GROVE, Mo. — A Springfield area sheriff's deputy died after his car was swept into floodwaters Friday night. ... More >>
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri... More >>
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins traveled to Battle High School to face the Spartans in the rain Friday. Meanwhile,... More >>
OSCEOLA (AP) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says the deaths of two men in a shooting at a... More >>
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a... More >>
WAYNESVILLE (AP) — The Waynesville Daily Guide in south-central Missouri has been shut down, the second Missouri newspaper to close... More >>
BOONVILLE - The National Weather Services predicts Mid-Missouri could get up to five inches of rain through Saturday. Cooper... More >>
BRANSON (AP) — Authorities say four women were hurt after a passenger tram hit a tree at an entertainment venue... More >>
COLUMBIA - Community members who live and work in areas that easily flood are preparing for possible heavy rainfall this... More >>
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Friday it received a $100,000 gift to purchase and place... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are seeking a suspect of an armed robbery occurring at Great Southern Bank on Providence... More >>
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of... More >>
