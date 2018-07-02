CARDV Fights Domestic Violence with Appetizer Challenge

FULTON - The Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) hosted its second annual Iron Curtain Chef Challenge Saturday at the Fulton Country Club.

15 local chefs presented appetizers at the event, and attendees put money into the jar of the chef's appetizer they enjoyed the most.

Funds from the event benefit CARDV, a coaltion in Callaway County that assists women who have been victims of sexual and domestic violence. CARDV helped around 1,000 women last year.

CARDV estimates over 100 people tasted appetizers at the event. Dale Lewis' Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnut appetizer won the most amount of money.