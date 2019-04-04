Care Center Director Charged with Biting Child
JOPLIN - The director of a hospital-run child-care center in Joplin is accused of biting one of the children there. Janice Burress, 55, of Joplin is faces one count of child abuse. Police said a one-year-old boy had an adult-sized bite mark on his arm Monday when he left an office with Burress. A police affidavit said the child had no injuries when he entered the office a short time earlier. St. John's Regional Medical Center said its Mercy Discovery Center was placed under new management Wednesday, and Burress no longer works there. The medical center said the only disciplinary measure it approves of is a time out for kids.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will hold an informational meeting and fundraiser Thursday evening for an agriculture... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired late Wednesday night on Elleta Boulevard, which is off of Rangeline Street. ... More >>
in
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Three Midwestern Republican governors of states ravaged by recent flooding on Wednesday demanded more authority... More >>
in
LINN - More than 2,000 students will compete for scholarships and gain technical and vocational experience at the SkillsUSA Leadership... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - CBD stores are becoming more popular since the federal Agriculture Improvement Act or "Farm Bill" of 2018 allowed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education Finance Committee met Wednesday night to review capital budget items to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, is taking steps to limit opioid dependence. It now covers non-opioid, alternative... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee heard testimony Wednesday on a trio of proposals that would change or completely... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Wesley Brian Kaster pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to two charges of malicious damage of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Mid-Missouri I-70 Task Force met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the I-70 corridor and funding for the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A last-minute addition to a House gun bill is upsetting some gun control advocates. Language on elementary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Under a proposed bill, abortion would only be allowed in one instance once a fetus has a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Demaret Drive, according to the Boone... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - First-time business owners could soon be allowed a fifty-percent deduction from their income taxes to a savings... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old Fulton man. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Incumbent Mayor Carrie Tergin won reelection Tuesday night over challenger Tiwan Lewis. Tergin won by more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly has conceded defeat to Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. With 74 percent of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College students and faculty had a campus meeting Tuesday night to address an offensive sign posted on... More >>
in