Care Center Director Charged with Biting Child

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN - The director of a hospital-run child-care center in Joplin is accused of biting one of the children there. Janice Burress, 55, of Joplin is faces one count of child abuse. Police said a one-year-old boy had an adult-sized bite mark on his arm Monday when he left an office with Burress. A police affidavit said the child had no injuries when he entered the office a short time earlier. St. John's Regional Medical Center said its Mercy Discovery Center was placed under new management Wednesday, and Burress no longer works there. The medical center said the only disciplinary measure it approves of is a time out for kids.