Career Day for Former MU Players

Smith holds 69 MU, Big 12, and NCAA records, including the mark for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, and being the first quarterback to throw for 8,000 yards and run for 4,000 yards in a career. While Gang Green has a logjam at quarterback with five other players, Smith could fill the need for the Jets at wide receiver, and make an impact right away. The 6'2", 210 pound, former Tiger ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, and shows the promise and potential of a successful NFL career.

Palmer was the 243rd overall pick, and the last of the seventh round for the Rams. He joins former Minnesota guard Mark Setterstrom to help rebuild an aging offensive line with members in their 30s. Palmer was solid on the offensive line for Mizzou, not allowing a sack in his senior season. He also showed strength at the bench press, putting up 225 pounds 41 times.

Derrick Ming is expected to play fullback with the Bills, making the switch from outside linebacker. He hopes to compete for the job with imcumbents Daimon Shelton, Joe Burns, and Jon Goldsberry.

Coffey joins the Chargers who made out like bandits with draft acquisitions such as former Florida State defensive back Antonio Cromartie and former Clemson quarterback Charlie Whitehurst. Coffey enters a situation in San Diego with many players competing for only a few jobs.

All these former Tigers leave a void at Missouri, but hope to contribute with instant success for their new teams.