Career Fair coming to Columbia for people looking for work

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Job center is putting on a Career Fair on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. and going until 1:30 p.m. at VFW Post 280, located on 1509 Ashley St in Columbia.

The fair will bring about 40 different companies to job seekers in Columbia, and anyone is welcome to attend.

“We have a wide variety of different types of employers, and so each employer is going to have their own requirements. Some are going to want college graduates; some don’t need them as far as the college degree,” Missouri Job Center Supervisor in Columbia, Lisa Marshall, said.

The fair only happens twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring, so this is a rare opportunity for many people looking for work.

“Job seekers are, of course, are very excited about the opportunity to meet with so many different employers at the same time because it’s a lot of work. It’s a full time job looking for a job basically. So this is a real help to them,” Marshall said.

Some of the companies in attendance include Frito Lay, MU Health Care, Gerbes and a few state agencies.

One local man just moved back to Columbia and is excited to be able talk to people in person.

“Just meeting people face to face. I think a lot of times we miss out in the modern job search world because we're just sending resumes without contacting people. So the face to face I think will be something I’m looking forward to. Actually interacting with someone who has the potential to hire me,” Brin Powell said.

The Missouri Job Center expects more than 100 people at the fair, with numbers possibly reaching closer to 200 or 300 people.

Marshall also recommends people bring their resume so employers have a chance to contact candidates after the fair.