Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death

FULTON - Two people pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges for the death of Carl DeBrodie.

Sherry Paulo, 54, and Anthony Flores, 59, both entered a guilty plea to one count of willfully failing to provide necessary medical care.

Paulo also pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud from her efforts to hide the fact of DeBrodie death.

“Flores and Paulo not only let him die, they then compounded their crime by hiding the body in a storage unit,” said Curt Muller, Special Agent in Charge of the Office of Inspector General.

According to the plea agreements, Paulo and Flores worked as caregivers at Second Chance Homes, an organization that provided housing and care for developmentally disabled persons through a Missouri Department of Mental Health Initiative.

The caregiver's admitted in their pleas that they noticed DeBrodie's health decline since 2014.

According to the release, Paulo occasionally took DeBrodie out of his residence and put him in the basement of the personal home she shared with Flores.

Paulo and Flores admitted that they did not seek medical care for him and he later died while in Flores’s and Paulo’s home.

In the agreement, Paulo admitted that she put DeBrodie's body in a trashcan and transported it to his residence, where she and Flores "put it in a wooden crate and filled the wooden crate with cement." Later transporting the crate to Paulo’s storage unit.

Under the plea agreements, Paulo faces a maximum of 210 months incarceration, while Flores faces a maximum of 188 months incarceration.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the investigation by the United States Probation Office.