Careless Smoking Blamed in St. Louis County Fire

By: The Associated Press

OVERLAND (AP) - A man is critically injured following an apartment fire in St. Louis County, and authorities say careless smoking is to blame.

The fire was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at Woodson Park apartments in Overland. The victim's name has not been released.

Flames were shooting out of a bedroom window when firefighters arrived. They found the man on the floor. He was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Firefighters say smoking in bed was the apparent cause of the blaze. The apartment did not have working smoke detectors.

The blaze did not spread to other apartments in the building.