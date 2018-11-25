Caretaker of former Brown memorial denies discarding items

FERGUSON (AP) - The caretaker of stuffed animals and other mementos from a former mid-street Ferguson memorial to Michael Brown denies discarding many of the items after they were removed this week.

Relatives of 18-year-old Brown joined volunteers Wednesday in clearing out the memorial that first cropped up within hours after Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson officer last summer.

Items removed from the memorial were to be stored by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for a planned display. But pictures posted on social media later Wednesday showed a trash bin near the Urban League filled with things similar to those that were in the Brown memorial.

An Urban League spokeswoman tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the posted pictures showed discarded items from another donation.