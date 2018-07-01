Carfax Expands Columbia Office

COLUMBIA - Auto report company Carfax, which began in Columbia, opened its offices Wednesday for a tour by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, at a time when the company says it will add jobs. Currently, around 150 people are working at the Columbia location. With the expansion, the company is looking to add as many as 50 more employees to its staff. Carfax said it is looking for people trained to do techinical work, such as inputing numbers, as well as work with data codes through Java.

The expansion, which is already underway, is expected to be done in August. Blunt came for a visit Wednesday to see how much work has been completed thus far.

Carfax provides customers with history reports for vehicles manufactured after 1981. Carfax works to gather information about titling, flooding damage, total loss accident, odometer readings, number of owners, service records, etc. for people looking to buy a used car.

For more information about careers at Carfax's Columbia Office, click here.