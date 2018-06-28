CARFAX to Expand

CARFAX is continuing its twenty-five year investment in the area.

The company announced today that it will bring new jobs to Maguire Boulevard. CARFAX plans to expand the Columbia location in size and employees.

CARFAX currently employs about 150 people to help turn out automobile history reports for car buyers.

The company also purchased a four-acre portion of land next to its existing offices on Maguire Boulevard.

Also, they made a portion of the property available to help secure the new IBM Technology Service Centers.

Founded in Columbia in 1986, CARFAX operates two data centers. They say they are "proud" to extend their roots in Columbia.