Carjacking

AP-MO--Carjacking-DNA,0082Man freed from prison by DNA evidence to get $181,250 ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis judge rules that a man freed by D-N-A evidence after spending ten years in prison should get 181-thousand, 250 dollars in compensation for the mistake. Forty-one-year-old Antonio Beaver was convicted in a 1997 carjacking near the Gateway Arch. The robber was stabbed during a struggle with the female victim. D-N-A testing later showed that blood inside her car was not Beaver's, and he was freed in March. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-25-07 0859EDT