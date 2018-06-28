Carjacking Killer Gets Life in Prison

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Carjacking-Killin 03-27 0119 AP-MO--Carjacking-Killing,0110 St. Louis man gets life in prison for carjacking killing ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 20-year-old St. Louis man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a man during a 2004 carjacking. Gregory Hudson was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Jarrett Williams, who was killed after being shot by one of three men who confronted him and ordered him out of his car in April of 2004. Hudson was sentenced this weekend. Police say Hudson and another armed man opened fire at Williams and another person in his car as they tried to run away after a brief struggle with the suspects. (KSDK-TV, Dave Keiser) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-27-06 0834EST