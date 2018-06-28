Carjacking Suspects Found

Larry Patrick and Steven Young were arrested in Kansas City early Thursday morning after attempting to evade police in the stolen 1998 Isuzu Oasis.



Police reports indicate that the suspects then tried to escape on foot before they were finally apprehended.



Patrick and Young were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery.



Columbia Police investigators questioned the two men in Kansas City, and it is unknown whether or not the suspects will be extradited to Boone County for prosecution.