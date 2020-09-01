UPDATE: Carl DeBrodie caretaker sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

JEFFERSON CITY - One of the people entrusted to care for Carl DeBrodie before he died learned her punishment in federal court Tuesday.

Sherry Paulo was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. She earlier pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and health care fraud.

DeBrodie, who had a mental disability and limited communication abilities, was found dead in 2017, days after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators found his body in a container filled with concrete at a storage unit.

In the months after, Paulo and four others were charged with various crimes related to DeBrodie's death.

Court documents from those cases and civil proceedings said Paulo took DeBrodie and another Second Chance resident to stay the night at her own home in Fulton.

There, she allegedly forced DeBrodie to do manual labor around the house with no compensation. DeBrodie and the other Second Chance resident would sleep in Paulo's basement, according to the complaint, with no beds or mattresses. Paulo also allegedly forced DeBrodie and the other resident to "physically fight each other for the benefit and amusement of...Paulo and her family."

Documents said DeBrodie, as a result of this fight, got six broken ribs and other injuries, like black eyes and bruises.

No one noticed these injuries, documents said, because DeBrodie wasn't getting the regular visits and checkups he should have by other caretakers at Second Chance.

At some point between late October and late November 2016, a caretaker named Anthony Flores, who is related to Paulo, heard DeBrodie in the basement screaming. He found DeBrodie seizing and convulsing on the basement floor.

Documents detailed what apparently happened next:

"Instead of calling 911 or for other emergency assistance, Defendant Flores and [the other Second Chance resident] carried Carl upstairs and placed him into bathtub with the shower running. At this point...Paulo had also gotten involved and instructed...Flores to go downstairs and leave this to her."

"Paulo refused to call 911 or for other emergency assistance, and instead allowed Carl—who was bleeding from his nose and mouth—to continue to convulse in the bathtub....no life-saving measures were attempted that night...Carl died as a result from the episode.

According to the complaint, DeBrodie's body stayed in the bathtub for two or three days before "he was ultimately placed into the City of Fulton trash can, encased in concrete, and placed into a storage unit."

"This defendant violated her legal and moral obligation to provide medical care to a person with developmental disabilities, who was dependent upon her, then attempted to cover up her crime beneath layers of deceit and literal concrete," U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said. "Besides substandard care and dismal living conditions, she refused to seek medical treatment for her victim as his health deteriorated. Today the justice system is holding her accountable for her role in his tragic death."

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by DeBrodie's family and others was settled in 2018.

