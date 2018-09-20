Carl Edwards Claims All-Star Race

CONCORD, NC (AP) -- Carl Edwards has picked up a $1 million payday by winning the Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Edwards won three of the four segments in Saturday night's 100-lap race. The only mistake he made was during his celebration, when he ran over a manhole cover in the infield grass during his burnouts.

Edwards' climbed from his crumpled Ford and did his customary backflip from the car as the theme song from the 1960's television show "Flipper" played over the public address system.

Kyle Busch finished second was followed by David Reutimann, Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle. Matt Kenseth was seventh, Denny Hamlin was eighth and David Ragan, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman rounded out the top 10.