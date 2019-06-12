Carl Edwards Docked Points
NASCAR is also fining his crew chief $25,000. Edwards' Ford vehicle was found to be too low after a post-race inspection. NASCAR says the move was not intentional by Edwards. The strict inspection policy is not making any exceptions moving his placement in the championship standings from third to sixth.
NASCAR's Vice President of Corporate Communications Jim Hunt explained the decision to penalize Edwards. Click on the Video on Demand box to watch.
