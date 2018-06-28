Carl Edwards Finishes 12th at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Jeff Gordon has picked up his first win of the season, using a late pass of Matt Kenseth at Martinsville Speedway to snap a 32-race losing streak.

The four-time series champion passed Kenseth with 21 laps remaining Sunday to take the lead and pick up his eighth career victory at Martinsville. It's Gordon's first win at Martinsville since he swept the two races at the track in 2005.

Kenseth finished second and Jimmie Johnson was fifth. The two championship leaders are tied atop the standings with three races remaining to crown the Sprint Cup champion.

Clint Bowyer finished third and was followed by Brad Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick was sixth, followed by Denny Hamlin. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished eighth, and Greg Biffle and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top 10. Columbia's Carl Edwards finished 12th.