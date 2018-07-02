Carl Edwards Looking for Better Results at Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ -- Columbia's Carl Edwards will return to the Subway Fresh Fit 500 where he has one pole, two top-five and five top-10 finishes. This will be Edwards' ninth start in the spring Phoenix race.

In 17 starts at the one-mile track, Edwards has one win, six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. His average start is 11.8 and average finish is 12.5. Edwards has won three pole awards in Phoenix and snagged a first-place finish in 2010.

"I haven't wrecked a car for a couple of days, so I hope our luck has changed," exclaimed Edwards. "Phoenix is one of my favorite tracks and I had my first pavement race there in 2001. Phoenix has always been a great track for us and we have had a lot of success there. Subway is a huge part of our team and I would be proud to stand in victory lane with them this weekend and winning the Subway Fresh Fit 500."

The No. 99 team will roll out RK - 802 for this weekend's 500. The chassis was last ran in Phoenix with Matt Kenseth on 17 team. They will use RK- 790, an all-around backup car for the team that was last seen on track in the 2012 spring race in Martinsville.

The Subway Fresh Fit 500 will have a tag team sponsorship this weekend by also being the primary on the 99 Ford Fusion. This will mark Subway's fourth year with Carl Edwards and the No. 99 team.