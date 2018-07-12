Carl Edwards Looking for Elusive First Win at Talladega

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, May 04 2012 May 4, 2012 Friday, May 04, 2012 9:42:51 AM CDT May 04, 2012 in Sports
Source: Roush Fenway Racing Press Release

LINCOLN, AL -- Carl Edwards and the No.99 Fastenal team head to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway in this weekends Aaron's 499. The team currently sits ninth in the Sprint Cup point standings. He has achieved two top-five and six top-10 finishes, along with one pole this season.

"If we can go to Talladega and work with my teammates the way we have and do the things we have been doing at superspeedways then we will be good. It is still that bottleneck in the season where anything can happen." Edwards said, "We don't have any points to give up so we will go with a different attitude I am sure than my teammates. That is one race that scares our team because we don't want to be 15th in points right now. We want to be up there marching toward the top five. If we can run there the way we have the last six or eight restrictor-plate races then we will be okay."

In his previous 15 starts at Talladega, Edwards has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Edwards' average start at Talladega is 15.9, his average finish is 20.3. Edwards has completed 89 percent of his laps attempted at Talladega, and led 25 laps.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "I think everybody worries about Talladega because of the style of racing that goes on there. We do the best we can to get the car handling well and create a smart pit strategy, but most of this race depends on the driver and the spotter. It's always a tense race for everyone involved. We're taking the same car that won the pole for the Daytona 500, so we know it's a pretty fast car. We just have to hope to avoid the inevitable wrecks to be there at the end to contend for the win."

The No. 99 Fastenal Blue Team will be unloading chassis RK-712 this weekend at Talladega. This car won the pole for the Daytona 500 and finished eighth in the race.

Sprint Cup Qualifying will begin on Saturday at 11 A.M. on SPEED. You can see coverage of the Aaron's 499 on Sunday beginning at 11 A.M. (CT) on FOX.

More News

Grid
List

Man arrested for violating sex offender registry rules
Man arrested for violating sex offender registry rules
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 Thursday, July 12, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT July 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Two arrested in residential burglary case
Two arrested in residential burglary case
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 Thursday, July 12, 2018 6:28:00 AM CDT July 12, 2018 in News

Jefferson City authorities investigating suspicious fire
Jefferson City authorities investigating suspicious fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 Thursday, July 12, 2018 5:25:00 AM CDT July 12, 2018 in News

Naked Fulton man arrested for breaking into homes
Naked Fulton man arrested for breaking into homes
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 Thursday, July 12, 2018 4:59:00 AM CDT July 12, 2018 in News

Columbia Police investigate shots fired off Clark Lane
Columbia Police investigate shots fired off Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 Thursday, July 12, 2018 4:29:00 AM CDT July 12, 2018 in News

Kehoe says business background helped his political career
Kehoe says business background helped his political career
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Orthopaedic Institute offers free exams for local athletes
Orthopaedic Institute offers free exams for local athletes
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Dixon man faces up to 44 years after last-minute guilty plea
Dixon man faces up to 44 years after last-minute guilty plea
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Trump scheduled to attend fundraising event supporting Josh Hawley
Trump scheduled to attend fundraising event supporting Josh Hawley
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Judge dismisses lawsuit on Parson's appointment of lieutenant governor
Judge dismisses lawsuit on Parson's appointment of lieutenant governor
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Blue Ridge Elementary principal arrested in connection to hit and run
Blue Ridge Elementary principal arrested in connection to hit and run
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 4:14:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Multiple fire departments team up for water rescue training
Multiple fire departments team up for water rescue training
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Vice President Mike Pence visits Kansas City, is met by protesters
Vice President Mike Pence visits Kansas City, is met by protesters
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Group taken into custody as thefts from cars increase in Jefferson City
Group taken into custody as thefts from cars increase in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

The story of three boys lost in Hannibal cave remains a mystery
The story of three boys lost in Hannibal cave remains a mystery
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 11:36:00 AM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Parts of Centralia under boil water advisory
Parts of Centralia under boil water advisory
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:54:00 AM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

Former pharmacy technician indicted in hospital drug theft
Former pharmacy technician indicted in hospital drug theft
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT July 11, 2018 in News

MU surpasses billion dollar fundraising mark
MU surpasses billion dollar fundraising mark
COLUMBIA - University officials announced a record breaking fundraising year on Wednesday. In 2018, the University of Missouri raised more... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT July 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 86°
11am 89°
12pm 91°
1pm 92°