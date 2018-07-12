Carl Edwards Looking for Elusive First Win at Talladega

LINCOLN, AL -- Carl Edwards and the No.99 Fastenal team head to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway in this weekends Aaron's 499. The team currently sits ninth in the Sprint Cup point standings. He has achieved two top-five and six top-10 finishes, along with one pole this season.

"If we can go to Talladega and work with my teammates the way we have and do the things we have been doing at superspeedways then we will be good. It is still that bottleneck in the season where anything can happen." Edwards said, "We don't have any points to give up so we will go with a different attitude I am sure than my teammates. That is one race that scares our team because we don't want to be 15th in points right now. We want to be up there marching toward the top five. If we can run there the way we have the last six or eight restrictor-plate races then we will be okay."

In his previous 15 starts at Talladega, Edwards has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Edwards' average start at Talladega is 15.9, his average finish is 20.3. Edwards has completed 89 percent of his laps attempted at Talladega, and led 25 laps.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "I think everybody worries about Talladega because of the style of racing that goes on there. We do the best we can to get the car handling well and create a smart pit strategy, but most of this race depends on the driver and the spotter. It's always a tense race for everyone involved. We're taking the same car that won the pole for the Daytona 500, so we know it's a pretty fast car. We just have to hope to avoid the inevitable wrecks to be there at the end to contend for the win."

The No. 99 Fastenal Blue Team will be unloading chassis RK-712 this weekend at Talladega. This car won the pole for the Daytona 500 and finished eighth in the race.

Sprint Cup Qualifying will begin on Saturday at 11 A.M. on SPEED. You can see coverage of the Aaron's 499 on Sunday beginning at 11 A.M. (CT) on FOX.