Carl Edwards Looks to Tame Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC -- Carl Edwards and the No.99 Fastenal team will make their ninth NASCAR Sprint Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway in this weekend's Bojangles' Southern 500 after qualifying seventh for the race on Friday.

"It's a good starting spot," Edwards said. "I could have done a little better job for the guys in qualifying, but hopefully Greg stays on the pole. It's cool to have a Ford starting on the pole."

Carl is currently 11th in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings and has claimed two top-five, six top-10 finishes and one pole this season. In his eight starts at the 1.366-mile track, Edwards has three top-five and five top-10 finishes with his best finishes, a second place showing in 2011 and 2008. He has completed 95.3% of the laps in his eight races, and led 94 laps.

"Darlington has been one of my favorite race tracks since my first trip there. It's an intimidating place and there is a ton of history there. A win at Darlington in the Sprint Cup Series would be one of the biggest accomplishments of my career. We were so close last year, which makes me even more motivated to go back there and win that trophy on Saturday. I think our program is strong right now and I'm excited to go there," said Edwards.

The No. 99 team will carry the Ford EcoBoost paint scheme this weekend. The crew will be unloading chassis RK-815 which is a new car.

"Darlington is a challenging track, and we practice in the day but race at night so that adds another aspect to setting up the car for the race. We're taking a new car to Darlington which should be good." Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "Carl loves racing at Darlington and he came very close to winning there last year. We're hoping to run as well as we did last year, but this time we need to finish one position higher."

Coverage of the Bojangles' Southern 500 will begin Saturday at 5:30 PM (CT) on FOX.