Carl Edwards Looks to Tame Darlington Raceway

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Saturday, May 12 2012 May 12, 2012 Saturday, May 12, 2012 11:02:00 AM CDT May 12, 2012 in Sports
Source: Roush Fenway Racing Press Release

DARLINGTON, SC -- Carl Edwards and the No.99 Fastenal team will make their ninth NASCAR Sprint Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway in this weekend's Bojangles' Southern 500 after qualifying seventh for the race on Friday.

"It's a good starting spot," Edwards said. "I could have done a little better job for the guys in qualifying, but hopefully Greg stays on the pole. It's cool to have a Ford starting on the pole."

Carl is currently 11th in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings and has claimed two top-five, six top-10 finishes and one pole this season. In his eight starts at the 1.366-mile track, Edwards has three top-five and five top-10 finishes with his best finishes, a second place showing in 2011 and 2008. He has completed 95.3% of the laps in his eight races, and led 94 laps.

"Darlington has been one of my favorite race tracks since my first trip there. It's an intimidating place and there is a ton of history there. A win at Darlington in the Sprint Cup Series would be one of the biggest accomplishments of my career. We were so close last year, which makes me even more motivated to go back there and win that trophy on Saturday. I think our program is strong right now and I'm excited to go there," said Edwards.

The No. 99 team will carry the Ford EcoBoost paint scheme this weekend. The crew will be unloading chassis RK-815 which is a new car.

"Darlington is a challenging track, and we practice in the day but race at night so that adds another aspect to setting up the car for the race. We're taking a new car to Darlington which should be good." Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "Carl loves racing at Darlington and he came very close to winning there last year. We're hoping to run as well as we did last year, but this time we need to finish one position higher."

Coverage of the Bojangles' Southern 500 will begin Saturday at 5:30 PM (CT) on FOX.

More News

Grid
List

Defense asks for 15-year sentence for Columbia man who supported ISIS
Defense asks for 15-year sentence for Columbia man who supported ISIS
COLUMBIA - A public defender representing a Columbia man who plotted a terrorist attack has asked for a 15-year sentence.... More >>
29 minutes ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:43:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Resolution on transgender students in athletics drives people to Capitol
Resolution on transgender students in athletics drives people to Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY – People from all around Missouri and lawmakers packed into a hearing room in the Missouri Capitol Wednesday... More >>
50 minutes ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:22:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

House Elections Committee considering changes to initiative petition process
House Elections Committee considering changes to initiative petition process
JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers on the House Elections and Elected Officials committee heard testimony on a bill that could... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

One of seven suspects sentenced for 2018 Columbia homicide
One of seven suspects sentenced for 2018 Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 Columbia homicide. 30-year-old... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 12:23:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
Schmitt announces run to keep state attorney general seat
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy to keep the seat Wednesday. Schmitt was appointed... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:13:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Equine therapy for a healthy mind and heart
Equine therapy for a healthy mind and heart
Loxahatchee, FL – According to the national institute of mental health, nearly one in five people in the United States... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:20:00 AM CST February 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:53:16 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
Decoding Dyslexia Missouri hosting Hill Day 2020 on Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - One Missouri advocacy group will show up in numbers to support its cause on Wednesday. Decoding... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:00:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:56:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boone County firemen save deer from pond
Boone County firemen save deer from pond
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement on Tuesday about police transparency, following the release of a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20. Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
Moms Demand Action hold advocacy day at Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of Moms Demand Action members flooded the Missouri Capitol today wearing red in support of legislation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:48:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:39:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Cole County bomb threat cleared
Cole County bomb threat cleared
JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:06:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Boone County Commission asks lawmakers for rental regulations
Boone County Commission asks lawmakers for rental regulations
JEFFERSON CITY — If you rent in the City of Columbia, you might have better living conditions than some people... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:48:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News

Ashland Police Chief recently proposed new employment contract
Ashland Police Chief recently proposed new employment contract
ASHLAND - Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine received a proposed new employment contract from Ashland Chief of Police Lyn... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:21:00 PM CST February 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 40°
5pm 40°
6pm 37°
7pm 35°