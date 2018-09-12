Carl Edwards Looks to Tame The Monster Mile

DOVER - Columbia's own Carl Edwards is currently fourth in the Sprint Cup points, 14 points behind of Tony Stewart heading into Sunday's third race of the Chase for the Sprint Cup at Dover International Raceway. He has one win, 13 top fives, 19 top 10s and two poles this season.

In 14 starts at the one-mile track, Edwards has one win, six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. Edwards scored his only Cup win there in Sept. '07. At the Monster Mile he has an average start of 15.5 with a solid average finish of 7.6.

"I've loved Dover ever since the first time I went there in the trucks with Jack," Edwards said. "It's a fun race track. It's got a high sensation of speed, but those concrete tracks really boil down to how good your car is and how precise you can get that setup. I feel like Bob and I have really good communication and we're able to really dial the car in and then the track doesn't change much, so we can really work towards that goal all weekend and march closer and closer to that perfect setup. There is less firing from the hip and more marching through the setup and changes. I really like that style and that race track is just a lot of fun."

Edwards has led 416 laps at Dover and has completed 99.9 percent of his laps there (5599 of 5604 laps). The No. 99 team will be unloading the car last raced at Chicago where Edwards finished fourth.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "Although we've got two one-mile tracks in a row, they couldn't be more different. I'm looking forward to racing at Dover this weekend since it's a much better track for us than New Hampshire. We typically run much better on the banked tracks than on the flat ones. We've got a car for Dover that I feel will be extremely competitive. Dover is a difficult race track to drive and Carl really excels with cars that don't necessarily handle well an entire race. It has a lot to do with getting the most out of what you have for a race car and he does that extremely well."

According to NASCAR's Loop Statistics compiled over the last 14 races at Dover, Edwards has turned 404 of the track's fastest laps which is third highest, spent 3,897 laps (74.9%) in the top 15 (fifth highest) and led a total of 416 laps (fifth highest). Edwards' driver rating (104.9) is fourth best among active drivers.