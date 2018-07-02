Carl Edwards Prepares for 2012 Shootout Advance

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Carl Edwards will make his sixth start in the Budweiser Shootout Saturday night. His best finish to date is seventh in 2009. He has led 54 laps in his previous five starts. Carl's average start at Daytona International Speedway is 17.6, his average finish is 17.9.

"I'm excited to get the 2012 season started. For the last year-and-a-half we've been strong at almost every track we've gone to. The Shootout is a fun race and I'm going to go win it if I can, and I'm excited to kick off the season with a fun race like that. It will be good practice to see what our cars can do before we race in the Duels the following week," Edwards said.

Edwards' best finish at Daytona is second place, captured in last year's Daytona 500 (and in July 2008). The No. 99 Fastenal crew will unload RK-799 for the Shootout. This is a brand new car for 2012.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "The Shootout is a good test to help us prepare for the Duels and the 500. Generally the set-up is very close to what we run in both races. It's also a good warm-up for the pit crew. We've got one new guy (rear tire carrier) going over the wall this year and one still out recovering from off-season surgery, so it gives everyone a chance to work together for the first time under race conditions. I'm hoping to pick up where we left off last season."