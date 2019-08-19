Carl Edwards racing for $1 million charity bonus

FORT WORTH, Texas - Columbia's Carl Edwards will be racing for an extra $1 million on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. If Edwards wins the Duck Commander 500, his sponsor Stanley will donate the $1 million to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through the Ace Hardware Foundation.

‘We've got a lot of extra motivation at Texas. We're going to visit Cook Children's Hospital [on Thursday]. We're going to get to meet a lot of kids who are battling and we're inspired by them. Our whole team is looking forward to getting to share a little bit of time with them," Edwards said in a news release. "It's a huge honor, it's humbling for Stanley and Ace Hardware Foundation to put this much on the line, and to do it at a track at which we feel like we can win, that is really cool. We'll go to Texas, we'll have a good time and build on the things we've learned. We've run really well. We're coming off a JGR win at Martinsville and a really fun race. So hopefully it's just a great time and a great result."

Even if Edwards doesn't win the race, the "Racing for a Miracle" program will still pledge $100,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Earlier this week, Carl Edwards posted a video message on the Stanley Racing Facebook page, talking about the opportunity.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to Texas with Stanley on board and all the work we're doing with Cook Children's Hospital and the work that Stanley does through their charitable organizations. I'm looking forward to pulling the win off there and get an extra million dollars for those kids in need. Carl's done really well at Texas in the past and so has Joe Gibbs Racing, so we're looking forward to getting there and seeing what we can put together. Between those two things, we should have a really good shot at it," said Darian Grubb, the crew chief for the No. 19 Stanley car in a news release.

You can also check out this video from Joe Gibbs Racing, showing the car Carl will race in this weekend featuring the names of some of the kids at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals around the country.

Edwards has three wins at Texas Motor Speedway, one in 2005 and two in 2008. The Columbia native is still looking for his first win under Joe Gibbs Racing.