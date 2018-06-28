Carl Edwards Second in Points After Sixth Place Finish

RICHMOND, VA -- Carl Edwards led the Roush Fenway Racing effort with a sixth-place finish in Saturday night's Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway. Edwards used the finish to advance to second in the Sprint Cup point standings. He currently trails points leader Jimmie Johnson by 43 points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished the race 16th, while Greg Biffle finished 36th after suffering a broken shock and spinning out midway through the race. Biffle leaves Richmond eighth in the standings, while Stenhouse is 18th.

Roush Fenway returns to action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the second restrictor-plate race of the season. Roush Fenway has won seven times in NASCAR action at Talladega.