Carl Edwards to Appear in A&E's The Glades

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Carl Edwards, Joey Logano, Tony Stewart and Brian Vickers will pull double-duty of sorts, playing themselves in Sunday night's episode of the popular A&E drama The Glades.

Road-course action from Infineon Raceway kicks off a full day of NASCAR-centered television that ends with a new episode of The Glades on Sunday night. When the show debuted in 2010, it was the most-watched and highest-rated original drama series telecast ever for the network.

Set to air on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. CT on A&E, the episode "Moonlighting" will explore the murder investigation of Cole Hunter, the fictitious mechanic for NASCAR driver Trey Lancer. In his search for the truth, Jim Longworth - played by Matt Passmore - centers much of his attention inside the NASCAR garage, where he meets NASCAR stars Edwards, Logano, Stewart and Vickers.

Filmed earlier this year, the NASCAR scenes in Sunday's episode of The Glades were shot at Homestead-Miami Speedway, site of the season-ending and championship-crowning races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

In its second season on A&E, The Glades is based on a Chicago detective forced to move to South Florida after being falsely accused of sleeping with his captain's wife. Assuming his job with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will afford him a more relaxing lifestyle, Longworth actually finds things more complicated than he had ever imagined.

Produced by FOX Television Studios for A&E Network, The Glades premiered on Sunday, July 11, 2010. The series executive producers are Clifton Campbell for Innuendo Productions and Gary Randall for Grand Productions, Inc. The series is created by Clifton Campbell.