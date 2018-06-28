Carl Edwards wins Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington

2 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, September 06 2015 Sep 6, 2015 Sunday, September 06, 2015 11:20:00 PM CDT September 06, 2015 in Sports
By: Nick Yahl, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

DARLINGTON - Nascar driver Carl Edwards won the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday.

After sitting as far back as 38th and two laps down, Edwards came back to win at Darlington for his second victory of the year. Edwards also won earlier this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following a caution flag Edwards came out of the pits first with 11 laps remaining and was able to hold off Brad Keselowski and teammate Denny Hamlin en route to the victory.

18 cautions occured in the race, a record for Darlington Raceway.

 

