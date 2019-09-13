Carl Edwards Wins Pole for the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) -- Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle have put Roush Fenway Racing on the front row for the Daytona 500.

Edwards won the pole for next Sunday's season-opening race with a lap of 194.738 mph in his No. 99 Ford.

Biffle qualified second with a lap at 194.087. Only the top two starting spots are set in Sunday's qualifying session. The rest of the starting positions are determined through a pair of 150-mile qualifying races scheduled for Thursday.

Most of the field is already locked into the race.

NASCAR guarantees spots to the top 35 teams from 2011, three spots are given based on qualifying speed and one spot goes to a past NASCAR champion.

Those four berths went to defending race winner Trevor Bayne, Tony Raines, David Stremme and Terry Labonte.