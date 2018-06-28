Carnahan Approves Seven Petitions on Tobacco Taxes to Circulate

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan said Thursday her office has approved seven initiative petitions to circulate for the 2012 ballot, all looking to amend the constitution to add local taxes to tobacco products.

All seven would amend Article X of the state constitution and we brought by the same man, Mark Reading of Jefferson City.

Circulators must get signatures totalling eight percent of the number of people who voted in the 2008 governor's election, collected from at least six of the state's nine congressional district. The petitions are due back to the secretary of state by May 6, 2012.

Carnahan's news release lists the text of the petitions as follows:

"The ballot title for the first two approved petitions reads:



Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• allow voters in cities and counties to set and control local taxes on cigarettes or tobacco products within their city or county; and

• use the proceeds of such taxes for local job creation, health care, public education, reduction and prevention of tobacco use, or other uses specifically approved by local voters?



This proposal has no fiscal impact (change in costs, savings, or revenues) for state and local governmental entities as it will only enact enabling legislation allowing the establishment of local tobacco taxes that may or may not be submitted to and approved by voters.



The ballot title for the third approved petition reads:



Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• allow voters in counties and the City of St. Louis to set and control local taxes on cigarettes or tobacco products within their county or city; and

• use the proceeds of such taxes for local job creation, health care, public education, reduction and prevention of tobacco use, or other uses specifically approved by such local voters?



This proposal has no fiscal impact (change in costs, savings, or revenues) for state and local governmental entities as it will only enact enabling legislation allowing the establishment of local tobacco taxes that may or may not be submitted to and approved by voters.



The ballot title for the fourth and fifth approved petitions reads:



Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to allow voters in cities and counties to set and control local taxes on cigarettes or tobacco products within their city or county?



This proposal has no fiscal impact (change in costs, savings, or revenues) for state and local governmental entities as it will only enact enabling legislation allowing the establishment of local tobacco taxes that may or may not be submitted to and approved by voters.



The ballot title for the sixth and seventh approved petitions reads:



Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to allow voters in counties and the City of St. Louis to set and control local taxes on cigarettes or tobacco products within their county or city?



This proposal has no fiscal impact (change in costs, savings, or revenues) for state and local governmental entities as it will only enact enabling legislation allowing the establishment of local tobacco taxes that may or may not be submitted to and approved by voters."