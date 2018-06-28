Carnahan Campaign Ad to Continue Despite Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY - The Robin Carnahan Senate Campaign said today it will continue to air a commercial that has drawn a lawsuit from the Fox News Channel.

Carnahan's commercial uses clips from a Fox News interview by Chris Wallace with her opponent, Republican Roy Blunt.

Fox News's lawsuit claims the ad violates its copyright, uses Wallace's likeness illegally and creates the impression Wallace is endorsing Carnahan.

In response, Carnahan's campaign argues the use is legal and shows the truth about Blunt.

Despite the legal wrangling, some mid-Missouri voters said it's just another attack ad.

"I don't really focus on them too much. Dirty pool has been around for years when it comes to campaign ads, and you just avoid it. Ignore it," - Abraham Dyer, Columbia resident, said.

Though the commercial is still on air, Youtube has removed it from its site.