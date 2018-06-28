Carnahan Concerned About Voter Confusion

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan is worried about potential voter confusion in today's elections. Carnahan cites an experience of her own as a sign that some poll workers may wrongly be asking voters for a photo identification. Carnahan told the AP that a worker at the St. Louis Election Board asked her three times to show a photo ID when she voted absentee last Friday. A Missouri Supreme Court ruling struck down the photo requirement. The poll worker apparently did not recognize that Carnahan was Missouri's chief elections official when Carnahan showed a paper voter card mailed out by the local election authority. The card does not have a photo but is acceptable ID under Missouri law.